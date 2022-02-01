Watch
How to watch Matt Hamilton at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Here's how you can watch Matt Hamilton compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Posted at 12:30 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 18:06:39-05

Matt Hamilton is back for another Olympics and this time he'll be looking to defend the gold medal he and his teammates earned in PyeongChang.

Returning as his teammates this year are John Landsteiner and, of course, John Shuster, who will once again serve as skip for the men's curling squad. Chris Plys, who will also compete in the mixed doubles competition, is a new addition to the team for the Games.

Hamilton and company will play their first game on February 9 against the ROC at 7:05 a.m. ET. Their final game before the start of the playoffs comes against Denmark on February 16 at 8:05 p.m. ET.

Sign up to stream every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics LIVE on Peacock. Users can also authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream events in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. See below for full broadcast and streaming details for every U.S. men's curling event. You can also see a full curling streaming schedule on NBCOlympics.com.

U.S. Men's Curling Schedule
Date/Time Event How to Watch
Feb. 9, 7:05 a.m. ET USA vs. ROC NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 10, 1:05 a.m. ET USA vs. Sweden NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 10, 8:05 p.m. ET Great Britain vs. USA NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC
Feb. 12, 1:05 a.m. ET USA vs. Norway NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 12, 8:05 p.m. ET USA vs. Canada NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 13, 7:05 a.m. ET China vs. USA NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 14, 8:05 p.m. ET Switzerland vs. USA NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC
Feb. 15, 7:05 p.m. ET Italy vs. USA NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 16, 8:05 p.m. ET Denmark vs. USA NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC
Feb. 17, 7:05 a.m. ET Men's Semifinal, Sheet A NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 17, 7:05 a.m. ET Men's Semifinal, Sheet C NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 18, 1:05 a.m. ET Men's Bronze Medal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
Feb. 19, 1:05 p.m. ET Men's Gold Medal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
