How to watch Katie Uhlaender at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

“Katie Uhlaendar” may not be a household name, but she's starred in every Winter Olympics for the past 16 years.

Now, the 37-year-old skeleton veteran has been given the green light to slide through her fifth Games at the 2022 Winter Olympics - joining a very exclusive club of athletes. NBC and Peacock will be there to capture her speed head first down the Xiaohaituo Bobsled and Luge Track - also known as "the dragon" - at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

By competing, Uhlaendar earns a number of superlatives. For one, she ties the record for the U.S. woman with most Olympic appearances. She's also the only U.S. woman in any sliding sport to appear at five Games.

Despite never having won an Olympic medal (she finished sixth in her debut at Torino 2006, and came within 0.04 seconds of a bronze medal during the controversial Sochi 2014 competition), Uhlaender has been a force on the skeleton tour since she turned pro in the early aughts. She's earned six World Championship records, including singles gold, silver, and bronze. Uhlaender's undergone a number of major surgeries, including four to repair a shattered kneecap, but still manages to sled (and weightlift) competitively.

