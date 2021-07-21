How to watch fencing at the Tokyo Olympics

Fencing is returning for the Tokyo Olympics. The Olympic fencing competition will begin on Friday, July 23 at 8 p.m. ET with men's sabre and women's epee individual bouts. The competition will conclude on Sunday, August 1 with medal matches in men's team foil.

American fencing great Mariel Zagunis is set to compete at her fifth Olympics in women's sabre. The 36-year-old is a four-time Olympic medalist, including two gold medals in individual sabre in 2004 and 2008. She will be joined by Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald, Yeisser Ramirez, Alen Hadzic, Kat Holmes, Courtney Hurley, Kelley Hurley, Anna van Brummen, Nick Itkin, Alexander Massialas, Gerek Meinhardt, Race Imboden, Jackie Dubrovich, Lee Keifer, Nicole Ross, Sabrina Massialas, Eli Dershwitz, Daryl Homer, Andrew Mackiewicz, Khalil Thompson, Eliza Stone, Dagmara Wozniak and Francesca Russo on Team USA.

The full schedule for streaming coverage of Olympic fencing can be found here.