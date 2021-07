How to watch canoe/kayak at the Tokyo Olympics

Questions about how to stream on your device? Visit our frequently asked questions page for more details.

Canoe Slalom

Date/Time (ET) Session/Event(s) Stream/TV* Sunday, July 25 - 12:00 AM Canoe/Kayak Slalom Heats 1 STREAM Monday, July 26 - 1:00 AM Canoe Slalom Men's Semifinal & Final STREAM Tuesday, July 27 - 1:00 AM Kayak Slalom Women's Semifinal & Final STREAM Tuesday, July 27 - 11:50 PM Canoe/Kayak Slalom Heats 2 STREAM Thursday, July 29 - 1:00 AM Canoe Slalom Women's Semifinal & Final STREAM Friday, July 30 - 1:00 AM Kayak Slalom Men's Semifinal & Final STREAM

*TV coverage and times are subject to change

Canoe Sprint

Date/Time (ET) Session/Event(s) Stream/TV* Sunday, Aug. 1 - 8:30 PM Canoe/Kayak Sprint Heats & Quarterfinals: W K-1 200m, more STREAM Monday, Aug. 2 - 8:30 PM Canoe/Kayak Sprint Semifinals: W K-1 200m, more STREAM Monday, Aug. 2 - 10:30 PM Canoe/Kayak Sprint Finals: W K-1 200m, more STREAM Tuesday, Aug. 3 - 8:30 PM Canoe/Kayak Sprint Heats & Quarterfinals: W C-1 200m, more STREAM Wednesday, Aug. 4 - 8:30 PM Canoe/Kayak Sprint Semifinals: W C-1 200m, more STREAM Wednesday, Aug. 4 - 10:20 PM Canoe/Kayak Sprint Finals: W C-1 200m, more STREAM Thursday, Aug. 5 - 8:30 PM Canoe/Kayak Sprint Heats & Quarterfinals: M/W K-4 500m, more STREAM Friday, Aug. 6 - 8:30 PM Canoe/Kayak Sprint Semifinals: M/W K-4 500m, more STREAM Friday, Aug. 6 - 10:15 PM Canoe/Kayak Sprint Finals: M/W K-4 500m, more STREAM

*TV coverage and times are subject to change

Find full TV listings for canoe/kayak and all other Olympic sports in the full TV schedule.