How to watch basketball at the Tokyo Olympics

Beginning with preliminary-round action on Saturday, July 24 (ET), and including all 52 games through the finals, full coverage of the Tokyo Olympic basketball competition will be streamed LIVE on NBCOlympics.com and in the NBC Sports App. In addition, every U.S. men's basketball game will be available LIVE on Peacock.

On television, live and taped coverage of basketball will be available across NBC, USA Network and NBCSN, with the men's and women's gold-medal finals airing LIVE in NBC's Primetime show August 6 and August 7, respectively (subject to change).

For the men, the United States looks to extend its Olympic gold-winning streak to four, led by veterans Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. Foreign NBA stars, such as Luka Doncic (Slovenia), Marc Gasol (Spain) and Rudy Gobert (France), are hoping to leave the Games with hardware of their own.

On the women's side, the United States is aiming to win an astounding seventh-straight Olympic gold medal. Olympic veterans Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi will return for the U.S. while several younger stars, including Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson, will look to make what will likely be Bird and Taurasi's final Olympics a special one.

Team USA Schedule - Group Stage