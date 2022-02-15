How to watch the Alpine skiing men’s slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics

The men’s slalom competition is arguably the most wide-open Alpine skiing event of the 2022 Winter Olympics. 88 men are entered and few can be counted out from making it to the podium. NBC and Peacock will bring you live coverage of all the action from both runs.

The Favorites

While there may not be any clear-cut locks for the podium, several skiers in the field enter the men’s slalom competition in good form.

Norway’s Lucas Braathen is the current World Cup leader, followed closely by countryman Sebastian Foss-Solevaag, the reigning world champion. Norway also boasts the most accomplished slalom skier in the field in Henrik Kristoffersen, who holds 19 career World Cup wins in the discipline.

Austria also brings a list of multiple medal contenders, among them Johannes Strolz, surprise gold medalist in the men’s combined event. He won the slalom portion by nearly two seconds.

The Americans

Only one U.S. skier is entered into the event: 24-year-old Luke Winters from Gresham, Oregon.

His best career result came just over a month ago with a 10th-place finish in a World Cup slalom race in Adelboden, Switzerland.

What time does the men's slalom start?

The first run of the men's slalom gets underway at 9:15 p.m. ET Tuesday night.

The final run begins at 12:45 a.m. ET Wednesday morning, with athletes skiing reverse order of the first run results.

How to watch the men's slalom on TV

The first run will feature prominently in NBC's Primetime Winter Olympics coverage beginning at 9:15 p.m. ET.

The second run will also air on NBC as part of Primetime Plus, joining the action once the medal contenders are up.

How to stream the men's slalom on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app

Users with cable or satellite subscriptions can authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream every Alpine skiing event in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. A simulcast of NBC Primetime and Primetime Plus coverage is available, as well as a World Feed stream with OBS-provided commentary.

Stream the men's slalom on NBCOlympics.com Network Start time Stream Link Run 1 - NBC Primetime 9:15 p.m. ET HERE Run 1 - World Feed 9:15 p.m. ET HERE Run 2 - NBC Primetime Plus 12:45 a.m. ET HERE Run 2 - World Feed 12:45 a.m. ET HERE

How to stream the men's slalom on Peacock

For the first time, users can stream every event of the 2022 Winter Olympics LIVE on Peacock. Sign up HERE.