How to watch 3x3 basketball at the Tokyo Olympics

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images
Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images
Here's how to watch 3x3 basketball at the Tokyo Olympics.
Posted at 9:19 AM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 07:02:04-04

For the first time ever, 3x3 basketball will be included at the Summer Olympics.

The 3x3 basketball competition will begin July 24 and conclude with the medal rounds on July 28. Eight nations will compete in the 3x3 basketball competition for both the men and women. Those nations are Serbia, ROC, China, Japan, Poland, Netherlands, Latvia and Belgium for the men and ROC, China, Mongolia, Romania, the United States, France, Japan and Italy for the women.

Find full TV listings for 3x3 basketball and any other Olympic sport on the full TV schedule.

Date Events (All Times ET) How to Stream
7/23-24 (Overnight) Pool Session 1 NBCOlympics.com
  Pool Session 2 NBCOlympics.com
  Pool Session 3 NBCOlympics.com
  *USA vs. France  
  Pool Session 4 NBCOlympics.com
  *USA vs. Mongolia  
7/24-25 (Overnight) Pool Session 5 NBCOlympics.com
  Pool Session 6 NBCOlympics.com
  Pool Session 7 NBCOlympics.com
  *USA vs. Romania  
  Pool Session 8 NBCOlympics.com
  *USA vs. ROC  
7/25-26 (Overnight) Pool Session 9 NBCOlympics.com
  Pool Session 10 NBCOlympics.com
  Pool Session 11 NBCOlympics.com
  *USA vs. Italy  
  Pool Session 12 NBCOlympics.com
  *USA vs. China  
7/26-27 (Overnight) Pool Session 13 NBCOlympics.com
  *USA vs. Japan  
  Pool Session 14 NBCOlympics.com
  Quarterfinals NBCOlympics.com
7/27-28 (Overnight) Semifinals NBCOlympics.com
  Medal Round NBCOlympics.com
