UW-Milwaukee kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month, highlights Latine culture on campus

MILWAUKEE — A big celebration at UW-Milwaukee kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month on Tuesday.

Music, vendors, and other special events highlighted the Latine culture on campus.

Alberto Maldonado, the director of the Roberto Hernández Center at UW-Milwaukee, says these celebrations are essential.

"I hope that with events like this, we broaden ways we engage with one another here on campus, with faculty, with staff, with our neighbors here," said Maldonado.

According to UWM, there are 700 Latino students enrolled this semester. They make up about 15 percent of the undergraduate students.

John Contreras, the UWM sociocultural programming manager, shared its significance.

"When we occupy and hold space for underrepresented cultures for different underrepresented groups," said John, "It gives us time to really build that community into our larger UWM community because our Latine student population is big."

