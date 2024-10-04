The Catacombs of Neto explores mental health and self-reflection through art

MILWAUKEE — Ernesto Atkinson calls himself an alchemist of the paintbrush.

“With the power of art, I can explore my own emotions. I can explore not only my own ways of healing but healing with others,” Atkinson said.

In his new art exhibit called “The Catacombs of Neto,” the Guatemalan native explores how the mind can lose sight of what each of us considers most important.

“Everything is sensorial. So, you get the smells, you get the provision of light, and then there's music," Atkinson said. "Which the idea is that they can you get stolen from your own moment."

Elaine Rojas-Castillo Ernesto Atkinson is the creator of the Catacombs of Neto.

Held in a basement studio on Buffalo Street, visitors walk through three rooms that are filled with paintings and sculptures chosen to encourage patrons to challenge their own realities.

“My idea is that we can collaborate with a lot of the community members and create and unify by making,” Atkinson said.

Making sure the timing of his gallery opening happened during Hispanic Heritage Month was also very important to him.

“Culture becomes humanity and my art is about humanity. So when we connect that part, that makes it even more powerful,” Atkinson said.

Atkinson wanted his exhibit to be approachable to anyone, regardless of language.

“Art doesn't have any boundaries, any barriers, and when we come together like that, all of that can be expressed and shared,” Atkinson said.

