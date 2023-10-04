Popular Hispanic-owned butcher shop helps customers in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha woman left her dental career to join her husband in the food industry. Karla Arzate always wanted to be a dental hygienist. It was a challenge she feared but faced head-on.

She found a special mentor in the business that really pushed her to pursue her dreams but when she met her husband, some of those career plans changed. And now she sees, as a successful business owner of a popular butcher shop, it was for the good.

It hasn't always been easy but as a woman of faith, she knows it's God's plan. Karla is from Coahuila, Mexico. She immigrated to Kenosha when she was 11 years old. It wasn't until Karla neared graduation that she started to understand her classes in English. Karla couldn't hold back the tears after she was asked what she would tell her younger self. They were tears sparked by her journey that had been filled with so many obstacles.

"I just feel so proud of where I've come from and now where we are at," Karla said.

Karla and her husband own Lomeli's Butcher Shop which sits on 18th Avenue in Kenosha. From the time you walk in, you're greeted with the sounds and smells of elote, or Mexican corn, made by Ms. Hipolita who is also known as Poly. And she's serious about corn! Sometimes customers catch her sporting her corn-shaped earrings as she slices pieces down to pour into a cup before serving.

Karla has several family members as employees who also moved from Mexico. Poly is her aunt. The Arzate family has always kept their home country at the center of their love story.

In Lomeli's, you can find anything from American, Mexican, and Puerto Rican food and Columbia products.

"The best store in Kenosha," butcher Miguel Rosales said.

The meat area of the store might just be the most popular section. On weekends, employees say the meat department is packed with people looking to purchase food.

"Busy busy," Miguel said. "Meat is fresh. Forty pounds, fifty pounds. Everything - good prices."

On any given day, the store could also be bustling with customers looking for dry goods and home essentials. This is just part of Karla's favorite line of work. She loves her community, and any time she can help her neighbors is time well spent.

"You can't do it because you don't have the papers, you're undocumented and that really brought me down," Karla said as she reflected on the times she was in need of help. "God has a plan for everything. I worked hard and saved money and started going to school."

Karla attends a church just a few blocks from Lomeli's. She's been a member for 33 years. The people she has met through the church and butcher business have given her the opportunity to share her experiences and encourage others who may be in a similar situation.

"To make copies, to do printing, fax something, translate something, I'm really proud to be able to help in that way. It's something I didn't get, that support back in the days."

Karla partnered with a non-profit organization to present the third annual Festival Orgullo Hispanio (Hispanic Heritage Festival) which they celebrated in September. During the event, they awarded two students with a scholarship to help with college.

Now, she's busy preparing to organize holiday events and giveaways, like a turkey giveaway for the Thanksgiving holiday.

