Milwaukee Tech Week to center around artificial intelligence, inclusive technology

MILWAUKEE — The first week of October is Milwaukee Tech Week, part of an even bigger Wisconsin Tech Month!

With a growing tech scene across the state, two Milwaukee groups are leading the effort to help others learn about the industry.

There are over 80 events held across the state this year. The first week of the month is specifically dedicated to Milwaukee, called Milwaukee Tech Week.

Both the Milky Way Tech Hub and Latinos in Tech are leading the charge.

“The spirit of Wisconsin Tech Month centers around leveraging technology not just for technology’s sale, but to better the lives of residents here,” Johnson explained.

Nadiyah Johnson created her tech company, Jet Constellations, in 2017. The Milky Way Tech Hub is the community branch of her company, offering resources and programming for people in Milwaukee to thrive in technology.

“There’s a shift happening where we’re seeing more leaders from marginalized communities really assert themselves in different tech positions,” Johnson explained.

Tech hubs across the state come together during this month. Johnson said Wisconsin is unique because of the way it’s prioritizing diversity in the tech space.

“You look at the events we have and you see everybody. It’s people of all backgrounds and races,” Benjamin Juarez, the cofounder of Latinos in Tech, said.

This year, Wisconsin Tech Month will center around artificial intelligence and using the technology in an inclusive way.

Juarez said this is one of the biggest tech initiatives in the Midwest, and they hope to win a federal tech hub grant that would give Wisconsin a tech hub designation.

All of the events are open to the public and most are free to attend.

For a full schedule of events, you can visit their website.

