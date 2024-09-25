Milwaukee Public Library celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Hojalata Art Activity

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 continues its coverage of Hispanic Heritage Month. On Tuesday, Milwaukee reporter Brendyn Jones visited Washington Park Library to highlight their Hojalata: Mexican Tin Art activity for local youth.
Two participants were siblings Zella and Charles Nelson.
"This is my first time doing something like this," Zella told TMJ4.
Zella was in the library when the program started and decided to join with her siblings.
"I thought it was going to be impossible for me to do. I thought it was going to be so hard," Charles said.
The art involves pressing a design into a thin metal sheet, such as aluminum or copper, cutting out the design, and then customizing it with various colors.
Watch: Milwaukee Library celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Hojalata Art Activity
Charles chose blue and yellow for his design, explaining that they represent royalty.
Tanya Dhein, a library staff member who led the event, said it's an opportunity to showcase the diverse cultures in Milwaukee through art.
"That's our community," Dhein said when asked why the event was important. "It's important to showcase what some of that culture can look like. It also gives me a chance to learn something new."
To learn more about programming at the library, visit their website.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.