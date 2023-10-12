IMPACTO Salsa Group spreading a message of hope with a Latin twist

OAK CREEK — A group of singers are putting a Latin twist on the universal language of music. It goes beyond just the notes and the melody they sing. For them it's the message of hope that they want to shine through.

"I've always loved music," said IMPACTO Salsa Group Director Emeli-Mari Gaston-Friedl. "Ever since I was little, you know I grew up singing in church."

IMPACATO Salsa Group

IMPACATO Salsa Group Director leading worship.

Gaston-Friedl was a member at Oak Creek's Discover Church when she realized her voice could have a big impact.

"They wanted to form a group that would go out into the community and then just share some cultural music and so that music was salsa," said Gaston-Friedl.

And so, the IMPACTO Salsa Group was formed.

IMPACTO Salsa Group

IMPACTO Salsa Group smiling at a peformance.



"In the Milwaukee community, they are surprised to see a Salsa group," said Gaston-Friedl. "Salsa, it’s popular but it’s a little bit more like old-school. You know, we draw them in with our sound.”

That same pull brought Mary Ann Camacho and Arturo Vazquez to the band.

IMPACATO Salsa Group IMPACATO Salsa Group practicing together at their church.



"I saw them practicing and I stepped back because I love salsa music too," said Camacho, IMPACTO Salsa Group Vocalist.

"I'm from Mexico and the music that we listen to is everything but salsa," said Vazques, IMPACTO Salsa Group Guitarist and Vocalist. "Salsa is rubbing off on me. I’m in touch with so many people from Puerto Rico.”

But it's not just the music that invites people in, it's the message.

"You know because they start mingling and dancing but then they’re listening to the song and listening to the word as well," said Camacho.

IMPACTO'S main goal is to share their love for Christ with others through music and through service.

"We did block parties in the neighborhood, cooked food for the homeless or just to share with the neighbors," said Gaston-Friedl.

IMPACATO Salsa Group IMPACATO Salsa Group at outdoor event.



"Every time we go to different outreaches you just see so many people out there who are in need," said Camacho.

One thing they say people need now more than ever, all over the world, is hope.

"You look around and there's people without hope," said Vazquez. "If we can do it through music we will do it."

"It's not just us singing and that's it," said Camacho. "We know something's happening as we can feel it. It's something we always pray for.

IMPACATO Salsa Group IMPACATO Salsa Group in prayer together.



