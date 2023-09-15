Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off with community celebration in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off Friday with a celebration of culture and the contributions the Latino community has made locally.

The community event highlighted local Latino talent through live music, cultural performances, food, and dozens of vendors.

Hispanic Collaborative President Nancy Hernandez said the month is a chance to celebrate the diverse cultures, accomplishments, and vibrant history of the Latino community.

“One of the best things about Milwaukee is its diversity,” Hernandez said. “It's diversity of people. Its a diversity of thought. It leads to innovation— it has played a part of our history and the Latino culture is definitely a part of that.”

She also said the month’s events are meant to recognize more than just the cultural influences Latinos have had.

It one of the reasons, 2023's theme is “Prosperando Juntos,” to acknowledge the Latino community’s contributions to the city’s population growth, job opportunities, and economy.

“It really is a question about prospering together,” she explained. “[When] we’re raising up and supporting and strengthening our Latino community we’re really strengthening the entire region and making all of us more prosperous and competitive.”

Hispanic Heritage Month will continue until October 15 with a series of events citywide.

