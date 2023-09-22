Watch Now
Foro Latino to return for 20th annual forum at South Division High School

Foro Latino, a special education family forum, will be held on Sept. 23 at South Division High School.
Posted at 5:16 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 18:16:35-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) will host their 20th annual Foro Latino on Sept. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at South Division High School.

Attendees will learn about bullying, the Individualized Education Program, mindfulness, and a Post-Secondary Transition Plan. Food and child care will be provided.

The event will be in both English and Spanish and will support children with special needs, according to the MPS website.

Foro Latino is sponsored by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, Wisconsin Statewide Parent Educator Initiative, and Strategic Partnerships and Customer Services among others.

Registration can be found on the MPS website.

