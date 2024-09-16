MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — On Milwaukee’s south side, a community initiative called Lideres por la Salud, or Leaders for Health, is focused on encouraging seniors to embrace a healthy future.

“Our mission is to create and maintain a healthy community. So basically, they act as agents of change,” said Patricia Luevano.

TMJ4 News Patricia Luevano, Community Advocacy Coordinator, Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers

“It just feels so good to be able to come here and show love and feel that cariño, that affection, that they give to everyone. Just being part of the program makes me feel good,” said leader Maria Beltran.

TMJ4 News Maria Beltra, Leader, Lideres por la Salud

Patricia Luevano is the program's coordinator. She works at Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers as a community organizer to address key issues impacting Latinos, such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

TMJ4 News

“We know what they need. We see them crying, so we know what needs to be implemented in the community in order for them to heal,” said Luevano.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 65 percent of Latino adults in the state are considered overweight or obese. Luevano says that shocking statistic pushed her team to create the group, which includes weekly walks and discussions that focus on promoting good nutrition and a healthy lifestyle.

Watch: Community walking group hopes to inspire Latino seniors to live a healthier future

Community walking group hopes to inspire Latino seniors to live a healthier future

“You come here and you expect to give to them, but instead, you leave full of love; you can feel the energy,” said Luevano.

Juanita Villalobos and Yolanda Frias say the group has changed their lives.

TMJ4 News Juanita Villalobos, Participant

“I hope it never ends; I hope it continues, because it’s incredibly important to me,” said Villalobos.

“It’s helped with my depression. I don’t think about the things I used to; I feel happy again,” said Frias.

TMJ4 News Yolanda Frias, Participant.

The senior walking club does activities all year long, but Luevano says their motto never changes.

TMJ4 News

“Once they are here, we motivate them to keep walking. You could see our sign, ‘just keep walking, solo sigue caminando,’” said Luevano. “So, I think it's very important to bring people together, to build community, to build trust, and to be together.”

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip