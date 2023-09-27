Celebrating Hispanic Heritage through Dance

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we take you to the origins of Salsa through music and dance.

In today’s Steph Connects, Steph gets a lesson in history and movement with a professional choreographer and dance historian.

Karlies Kelley-Vedula grew up dancing in Panama. Kelley-Vedula dedicated her formal education to dance, receiving an undergraduate and master's in African Diasporic Dance.

After traveling the world and studying other cultures that influence Hispanic and Latino dance, Kelley-Vedula attributes Africa as the biggest influence on the sound and movement of Hispanic and Latino dance.

She teaches dance to all ages.

You can find Kelley-Vedula teaching all levels of dance at Delaware House in Bayview, Wisconsin every Monday night.

