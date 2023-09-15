A local artist's work is on display at Kohl's stores for Hispanic Heritage Month

MILWAUKEE — A local artist’s work is on display for all to see. Not at a gallery, but instead, your local Kohl’s.

Whitney Salgado has been a professional artist since 2015.

In the fall of 2022, the national retailer asked Salgado if they would create designs for their Hispanic Heritage Month collection, called “Así Celebramos”. That means “This is how we celebrate.”

“It’s crazy,” Salgado exclaimed. “I remember rereading the email multiple times thinking it’s crazy.”

Nearly a year later, their designs are featured in Kohl’s stores across the country as part of the collection.

“My designs are specifically inspired by my culture. I’m Mexican American and so fortunate to be part of a culture where all the colors are super vivid, crazy, and beautiful.”

Salgado said it’s especially meaningful to be able to share their culture with the rest of the world. As a kid, they weren’t always able to do so.

“For me, in the small community I grew up in, Latine representation wasn’t prevalent. There was no visibility,” Salgado explained.

They created two designs that are based on flora and fauna. The colorful art celebrates the beauty of Latin traditions, culture, and vibrancy.

Salgado has similar art around Milwaukee like in the Mitchell Street Arts Collective and even on the ground next to Walker Square Park.

They hope their work inspires the next generation of Milwaukee artists.

“As someone who felt they couldn’t embrace who they were in the community they grew up in, I hope it’s inspiring to other Latine creatives, especially inspiring ones to embrace their culture and take inspiration from it,” Salgado smiled.

Their designs are available at Kohl’s for the entirety of Hispanic Heritage Month. You can find them in-store or on theKohl’s website.

