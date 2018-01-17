Heavy snow boosts Door County tourism

So much so, that people not here are eager to join in on the fun. Other people's play is Door County's business.
"We've definitely been getting a lot of calls up here about 'hey how are the trails looking, where can you rent this, where can you rent that,'" Jarosh said.
It's not just visitors excited for these conditions. The snow has locals revving up as well.
"I'm hoping it's going to inspire everybody to get going," Simonar Sports Owner Dave Simonar said. "Bring out a lot of the families again, where they can go right out the back door. For a couple bucks in gas and oil they can go for a ride locally."
Simonar says he's seen an uptick Tuesday at his store. That, with a busy day in Door County, has some businesses thanking mother nature.