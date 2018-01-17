Heavy snow boosts Door County tourism

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. - The signs are here.



Tracks mark the snow, and arrows mark the trails. The Door County winter has truly arrived after a major storm Monday night.

"We love it," Door County Visitor Bureau spokesman Jon Jarosh said. "It's going to be cold no matter what, so we might as well have some snow to play in, and we got a lot of snow."



The winter storm did not hold back.

"It's a winter wonderland up here right now," Jarosh said.

So much so, that people not here are eager to join in on the fun. Other people's play is Door County's business.

"We've definitely been getting a lot of calls up here about 'hey how are the trails looking, where can you rent this, where can you rent that,'" Jarosh said.



It's not just visitors excited for these conditions. The snow has locals revving up as well.

"I'm hoping it's going to inspire everybody to get going," Simonar Sports Owner Dave Simonar said. "Bring out a lot of the families again, where they can go right out the back door. For a couple bucks in gas and oil they can go for a ride locally."



Simonar says he's seen an uptick Tuesday at his store. That, with a busy day in Door County, has some businesses thanking mother nature.

"We're happy that it happened here," Jarosh said.

