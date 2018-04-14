Green Bay proms rescheduled due to Spring snowstorm

GREEN BAY -- It's usually safe to say snow will not be a factor with prom plans in Wisconsin -- but this weekend proved otherwise.

The Green Bay Area Public School District had to push up the start times for Saturday's prom from 7:00 p.m-10:00 p.m. and postpone all "after-prom" events at all three of their schools due to a massive snowstorm that is sweeping through Wisconsin.

A band of 6 to 18 inches fell overnight across central and northeastern Wisconsin, with another round on the way as a major spring storm system helps winter keep its grip on the Midwest.

The school said they will reimburse students who choose not to attend prom.