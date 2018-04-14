Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued April 14 at 9:42AM CDT expiring April 15 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan
Wind Advisory issued April 14 at 9:41AM CDT expiring April 14 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 9:36AM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Dane, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Rock, Waukesha
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 9:36AM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Dodge, Fond du Lac, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:17PM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Dodge, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:17PM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Ozaukee
Winter Storm Watch issued April 13 at 9:32AM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Sauk, Sheboygan, Washington
Green Bay proms rescheduled due to Spring snowstorm
TMJ4 , WGBA-TV
12:46 PM, Apr 13, 2018
2 hours ago
Share Article
GREEN BAY -- It's usually safe to say snow will not be a factor with prom plans in Wisconsin -- but this weekend proved otherwise.
The Green Bay Area Public School District had to push up the start times for Saturday's prom from 7:00 p.m-10:00 p.m. and postpone all "after-prom" events at all three of their schools due to a massive snowstorm that is sweeping through Wisconsin.