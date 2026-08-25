Green Bay Packers reveal 'Rivalries' uniforms that will be worn in week 5

The Green Bay Packers have revealed their new "Rivalries" uniforms that will be worn against the Chicago Bears.

"Celebrates the Packers’ unique fan ownership and community connection, with stock certificate-inspired details woven into the numbers and sleeves. Vintage green and alabaster tons give the historic concept a fresh, elevated look," the jersey description reads from Fanatics.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay will wear the uniforms against the Chicago Bears in Week 5, with the game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT on Oct. 11.

Fanatics also revealed jerseys for other NFC North teams, and the Bears will wear theirs against the Packers in Week 16 on Christmas.

Green Bay Packers

The uniforms will be in the team's lineup for three years, along with their existing alternate uniforms.

Here's what the Packers said about the new uniform.

"The jersey numbers feature an engraved treatment modeled after the intricate lettering on paper currency, reflective of the financial contributions from the fans that helped sustain the franchise over the years.

"A desaturated vintage green serves as the foundation of the jersey, complimented by an alabaster palette reminiscent of the aged paper color of historic Packers stock certificates and accented with the team's signature gold.

"The interlocked GB logo on the upper left chest of the jersey and back of the helmet is a modernized interpretation of a classic Packers logo that appeared on the Vince Lombardi-era sideline and practice gear, predating the team's now-iconic G.

"Delicate striping throughout the jersey, pants and helmet, along with the weave pattern on the jersey fabric, echoes the ornate borders found on Packers stock certificates."

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