Woman recovers from axe attack in Fond du Lac, man in custody

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 34-year-old man is in custody after a 38-year-old woman was attacked Sunday afternoon with an axe in Fond du Lac.

Police responded to the 300 block of East Merrill Avenue after a woman called 911 to say she had been attacked with an axe, was bleeding, and the suspect had left the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital for extensive surgery, and her condition is currently stable.

Around 7 p.m., the suspect’s vehicle was located near Germantown, and after a brief pursuit, he was taken into custody.

Authorities say charges are pending.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error