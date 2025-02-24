Winnebago sturgeon spearing season comes to a close Sunday

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The Winnebago System sturgeon spearing season was closed with bang when two more fish were harvested weighing in at over 100 pounds each.

Season harvest caps were not reached for the system this year, but 142 juvenile females, 322 adult females and 479 males were harvested.

For the Upper Lakes today, the 90 to 95% harvest trigger was hit.

The Upper Lakes saw a harvest of 47 juvenile females, 49 adult females and 230 males.

According to the DNR, a total of 943 fish were harvested in the Winnebago System, which is more than twice the harvest last year. Upper Lakes harvest saw a total of 326.

The DNR thanked the spearers for making the season a success.

