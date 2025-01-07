FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — After Fond du Lac School District Superintendent Jeffrey Fleig announced in an email to parents that he’s retiring at the end of the school year, parents are already looking to the future.

Fleig's announcement comes amid criticism from several parents and teachers in recent months for, they say, speaking disrespectfully to teachers.

Fleig did not mention the criticism in his announcement, but told families he will be leaving the district at the end of June to support his son’s swimming career at Arizona State University.

Paula Klapperich, a former teacher with four children in the district, said she became upset at Dr. Fleig after she heard about a meeting with teachers at Woodworth Middle School.

Watch: 'We just need a lot of healing': FDL parents react to superintendent retirement

'We just need a lot of healing here': FDL School District parents react to superintendent's retirement

There, teachers said at a recent board meeting that he spoke to them disrespectfully and insulted the school, where Klapperich’s son is in eighth grade.

"I was very angry that he would choose to do that, especially during like in the middle of, or in the beginning of the school day," Klapperich said.

Lara Henry also has children in the school district and said Fleig was dismissive of her request for more inclusive playgrounds.

"I knew I was having problems with Dr. Fleig, but I didn't realize that it was such a large, larger problem than just myself," Henry said.

Henry and Klapperich were among dozens of parents and former teachers who attended school board meetings for months, asking the board to investigate or fire Fleig.

"I felt really bad for those teachers," Klapperich said.

Parent Jodi Voss said she was dissatisfied with Fleig's leadership style and now that he's planning to retire, she shared her hopes for his replacement.

"I hope that he listens to what the culture is here because it's not based on fear," Voss said.

Klapperich and Henry are also looking to the future.

"We just need a lot of healing here to continue moving forward," Klapperich said.

The school district said they have no additional comment on Fleig's departure.

NBC 26 reached out to Fleig and stopped by the district office, but did not get a response from him.

The Fond du Lac School Board has also not responded to interview requests.