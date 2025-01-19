TikTok ban blamed; 19-year-old suspected of setting fire to U.S. Representative's office

According to the Fond Du Lac Police Department, a 19-year-old man was arrested after a fire at the office of U.S. Representative, Glenn Grothman.

The fire happened around 1:02 a.m. Sunday, Jan 19 at a strip mall on Peters Ave., which holds the office space of U.S. Representative Grothman.

Officers located a 19-year-old Menasha male resident near the strip mall. Police say the teen admitted to starting the fire in response to the recent talks of a TikTok ban.

Chief Aaron Goldstein said in response to the incident, “We are relieved that no one was injured and the office was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Acts of violence, in any form are not tolerated, and we remain committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our community. I am thankful for the swift response of our Officers in helping knock down the fire and also locating the suspect of this arson.”

Police say arson charges have been referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident is under investigation by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department and the City of Fond du Lac Fire Rescue.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, please contact the City of Fond du Lac Police Department at (920) 906-5555 or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740, callers can request to remain anonymous. No further information is being released at this time.

