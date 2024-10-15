Spooking for a cause: Fond du Lac woman's Halloween display raises money for St. Jude

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Tina Myers of Fond du Lac is taking her love of Halloween to the next level while raising money for an important cause.

Every Halloween, Myers’ home is transformed into a spooky cemetery.

"People always ask me how many skeletons I have, and I don't know," Myers said. "It'd be funny for somebody to count."

Myers said her Halloween display has grown significantly during the 17 years she’s lived on Melrose Boulevard.

"When it started out, I would throw Halloween parties for my daughter and her friends, so the whole inside of my house was decorated," Myers said. "But as the kids got older and we didn’t do parties as much anymore, I thought I could focus more on decorating the yard."

Now, the display attracts attention from the whole neighborhood.

"We have people from all over the community—many I don’t even know—who come by and say they love the display," Myers said.

Three years ago, Myers decided to use her display to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through QR codes posted outside.

"At St. Jude, they want every child to be able to come and look at displays like this," Myers said. "So, if we can help get rid of cancer, it’s such a great fundraiser."

Eric Lane, who lives next door, said the display brings the community together.

"We see people coming by all the time to look at it, and it’s just a really positive thing to have in our neighborhood," Lane said. "And, you know, we’re the beneficiaries—we get to watch it all."

In 2021, Myers said she ran the fundraiser for just a couple of weeks and raised about $300. In 2022, she raised more than $1,300. Last year, she nearly doubled that, raising $2,260.

This year, Myers hopes to bring the total raised over the past four years to $5,000.

"It's been incredible," Myers said. "Especially when my family, my friends, and my clients—I'm a hairstylist—are so incredibly supportive in donating."

You can check out the display on Melrose boulevard in Fond du Lac to find the QR code to donate, orvisit this link.

