Some residents asked to shelter in place after hazardous chemical release

Posted at 8:37 PM, Jun 18, 2024

FOND DU LAC, Wisc. — The Fond du Lac Fire Department has asked residents to shelter in place after a hazardous chemical release.

The shelter-in-place order is due to a hazardous chemical release Tuesday evening from dairy manufacturer "Milk Specialties," according to a post on the City of Fond du Lac Fire Rescue's Facebook page.

Residents in the area of Tompkins Street to Johnson Street and Hickory Street to Brooke Street are advised to shelter in place until further notice.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

