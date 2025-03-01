One dead after head-on crash Saturday morning, Fond Du Lac Sheriff says

According to the Fond Du Lac Sheriff's Office, one person is dead after a head-on crash early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 1:46 a.m. Saturday, March 1 in the area of Highway 26 near Neitman Rd. in the township of Waupun.

The Sheriff's office says a vehicle traveling southbound on Hwy 26 crossed over the centerline when it struck a commercial truck traveling northbound.

It was reported that the southbound vehicle was unable to stay in its lane prior to the crash.

The driver, the only occupant, of the southbound traveling vehicle died on scene. The driver of the northbound commercial truck was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, and has since been released.

The Fond Du Lac Sheriff's Office says Hwy 26 was closed between CTH-TC and Hwy 151 for about 4 hours.

The Fond Du Lac Sheriff's Office is investigating and says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.



