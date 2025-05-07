North Fond du Lac teen missing after saying he was going to do TikTok challenge

An 18-year-old North Fond du Lac teen has been missing since Sunday.
Alan Fernando Leiva-Leiva ran off from his parent's house around 9:30 p.m. He was carrying a bag of tools and said he was going to do a TikTok challenge and "help some girls that were in trouble."
Leiva-Leiva has not returned to school this week, and his phone does not ring through. His Snapchat location has been off for a few days. His phone was last tracked to Clinton, Wis., around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to authorities, this is abnormal behavior for Leiva-Leiva. The North Fond du Lac police department said he might be experiencing a mental break.
Leiva-Leiva is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 167 pounds. He has short, wavy black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with red stripes on the sleeves and blue jeans.
Anyone with information should contact the North Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-929-3760.
