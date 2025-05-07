North Fond du Lac teen missing after saying he was going to do TikTok challenge

An 18-year-old North Fond du Lac teen has been missing since Sunday.

Alan Fernando Leiva-Leiva ran off from his parent's house around 9:30 p.m. He was carrying a bag of tools and said he was going to do a TikTok challenge and "help some girls that were in trouble."

Leiva-Leiva has not returned to school this week, and his phone does not ring through. His Snapchat location has been off for a few days. His phone was last tracked to Clinton, Wis., around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to authorities, this is abnormal behavior for Leiva-Leiva. The North Fond du Lac police department said he might be experiencing a mental break.

Leiva-Leiva is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 167 pounds. He has short, wavy black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with red stripes on the sleeves and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should contact the North Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-929-3760.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error