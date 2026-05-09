Milwaukee man with felony warrant from Kenosha arrested following police pursuit in Fond du Lac

CITY OF FOND DU LAC — A Milwaukee man was arrested on Saturday morning following a police pursuit in Fond du Lac County.

A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper conducted a traffic stop on I-41 northbound, near USH 151, and requested emergency backup from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, as the driver of the vehicle had a felony warrant from Kenosha County for failure to appear on charges of driving or operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

The driver, a 41-year-old, fled the scene as a backup deputy and trooper began to arrive.

AP Partial graphic of a police cruiser with lights

They lost sight of the vehicle until another Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office deputy located it traveling at high speeds near S. Military Road in the City of Fond du Lac.

The driver briefly stopped at the top of an exit ramp, and the deputy began a high-risk vehicle contact.

The vehicle then went in reverse until it was able to turn north on Military Road, starting a vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit traveled through a business parking lot and then headed north on S. Pioneer Road, and continued to W. Johnson Street, where he then got back onto I-41 north.

The driver lost control of the vehicle at high speeds as it reached the off-ramp to Winnebago Street, going into the east ditch, traveling up the embankment, went airborne over Winnebago Street, and landed on the embankment on the other side. No other vehicles were hit.

The driver then got out and fled on foot, causing a brief foot pursuit.

An Electric Control Device was deployed, and the driver was taken into custody.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported for medical treatment before getting booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail.

He is being charged with fleeing/eluding, 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, and resisting/obstructing an officer.

The State Patrol is also charging him with fleeing/eluding, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana.

The pursuit lasted around 4.5 miles.

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