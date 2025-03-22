Lamartine bar patrons hold down stabbing suspect until police can arrive

LAMARTINE, Wis. — Patrons at Lori’s Bar and Grill in Lamartine held down a suspect in a stabbing Friday afternoon until police could arrive.

The stabbing occurred just before 4 p.m. Friday when two male bar employees got into an argument that escalated into a physical fight. At that time, one of the employees, a 31-year-old Fond du Lac man, stabbed the other man multiple times.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested by Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputies and is being held on charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, mayhem, substantial battery, disorderly conduct, and a probation and parole hold.

This investigation remains open and active, and additional charges may be forthcoming.

