Ice rescue on Lake Winnebago, one dead and another injured Saturday

TOWN OF FOND DU LAC, Wis. — One man died after a UTV, carrying himself and another, fell through the ice on Lake Winnebago Saturday.

A 57-year-old man from Fond du Lac was driving the UTV with a 67-year-old man from Taycheedah when the ice gave way, sending them and the vehicle into the water.

Both climbed out of the UTV but were stuck in the water for about 20 minutes before good Samaritans saw them and helped them back onto the ice.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, they received the call after the good Samaritans had gotten the victims out of the water. The good Samaritans said one of the victims did not have a pulse and was not breathing.

The FDLSO responded to the scene at about 12:25 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, bystanders gave the officers a ride in a UTV to get to the victims but were not able to reach them because of a crash in the ice and about 15-20 feet of open water between them.

FDLSO was able to bring both men ashore by using its Amphibious Rescue Craft and then transporting them to the hospital.

The 67-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital from symptoms of hypothermia. The 57-year-old was treated for the same symptoms.

According to FDLSO, the victims did not appear to be familiar with where the crack in the ice was on the lake which was marked with downed Christmas trees. They also did not have helmets or flotation devices.

Authorities reminded the public in a release that no ice is 100% safe and to remain vigilant due to the changing conditions.

