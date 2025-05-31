Green Bay teen arrested after pursuit and multi-car crash, fires in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A police chase ended with two cars on fire, seven others damaged and three people injured when a 19-year-old suspect driver drove at a high rate of speed on the wrong side of the road in downtown Fond Du Lac Friday evening.

Fond Du Lac County Sheriff's Office (FDLCSO) first saw the teen driving over 50 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone. Authorities pursued the car, and the suspect sped up to over 80 miles per hour. The chase headed towards downtown and FDLCSO decided to end the chase in the hopes the suspect would slow down before going down Main St. in the city of Fond Du Lac, according to a release by FDLCSO.

The suspect did not slow down but continued driving at a high rate of speed through when they went through the busy downtown, authorities said in the release.

When the suspect came up on the Main St. and Division St. intersection, she was headed north in the southbound lanes and struck an SUV headed south. After the collision, the teen hit seven more cars before the fleeing car finally stopped near the intersection of Main St and Merrill Ave, according to the release.

The Green Bay teen's car started on fire and the SUV hit at the previous intersection also caught fire.

She climbed out of the damaged car and surrendered to authorities at the scene. Paramedics took her to a local hospital after being taken into custody by FDLCSO.

Three other civilians were treated for non-fatal injuries and released at the scene.

The suspect was out on two signature bonds from Brown County for charges of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, OWI second offense and felony bail jumping. She was also out on cash bond from Fond du Lac County for two counts of felony bail jumping. In Ozaukee County, she was out on felony probation for fleeing and eluding and two counts of bail jumping.

“This young suspect, who already has a lengthy criminal history, left a massive path of destruction in downtown Fond du Lac on a Friday evening," Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt said in the release. "She terrorized dozens of our citizens and visitors who were downtown to enjoy the start to the weekend. We’re thankful no one was killed, and wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured."

She will be taken to the Cond du Lac County Jail after her evaluation and treatment at the hospital on charges for operating while intoxicated causing injury, first degree reckless endangering safety, operating while revoked due to alcohol/ controlled substance refusal, fleeing eluding an officer and three counts of felony bail jumping.

According to the sheriff's office, marijuana may have been found in the suspect's vehicle, and if it tests positive additional charges will be referred.

