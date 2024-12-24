Former Ripon fire chief pleads guilty to credit card fraud, ordered to pay more than $3,000 in fines

FOND DU LAC, Wisc. — A former Ripon fire chief has been ordered to pay more than $3,000 in fines after an investigation revealed he used the Ripon Area Fire District's credit card, resulting in a balance exceeding $30,000, according to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney Eric Toney announced Monday, Dec. 23, that the investigation revealed Timothy Saul Jr. fraudulently used the Ripon Area Fire District’s credit card for personal expenses from 2016 to 2022, accruing a balance of more than $30,000.

The investigation found that Saul paid off the balance without using public funds or money from the Fire District.

However, he failed to provide proper financial management and communication to the board, allowing him to benefit from a significant line of credit. The high balance accrued late fees while protecting Saul’s credit, according to the DA’s office.

Saul pleaded guilty to three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

NBC 26

“The Ripon community should be proud of the work of the Fire District to expose the defendant’s criminal activity and hold him accountable, based on the great investigation by the Ripon Police Department,” Toney said. “The Ripon area community should once again be proud of their Fire District and those serving them on the board.”

In an apology letter released by the DA’s office, Saul wrote: “I am deeply sorry for betraying the public that trusted me as its chief. I am equally sorry to the District for the hardship and problems it endured by rightfully investigating my wrongdoings.”

You can read Saul’s full apology letter below:

"It is with great regret and shame that I take responsibility and admit guilt for the repeated misuse of the Ripon Fire District’s credit card. From 2016 to 2022, while I was Chief of the Ripon Fire District, I charged over $30,000.00 to the District’s credit card. I regret those terrible choices, however, I never submitted any of those bills to be paid by taxpayer dollars. Every single credit card balance was paid off with my own money. As Chief, I had financial duties and responsibilities. I had access to the District’s credit card and was to use it for District business. I breached that responsibility by taking advantage of the District’s line of credit. I did not inform the District of this personal use, nor did I present the credit card statements to the District. I acknowledge that by using the credit card to help myself out of my own financial struggles, and by keeping this information from the District, I created an environment that could have put the public and The District at risk. I am deeply sorry for betraying the public that trusted me as its Chief. I am equally sorry to the District for the hardship and problems it endured by rightfully investigating my wrongdoings." -Timothy Saul Jr.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error