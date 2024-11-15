Fond du Lac School Board says it 'fully supports' superintendent amid criticism

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Fond du Lac School Board is responding to criticism of the district's superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Fleig, saying in a statement that they will "continue to support Dr. Fleig fully as he leads the district in the direction we have set for him."

The Fond du Lac community has expressed concern about Superintendent Fleig at recent school board meetings, alleging that Fleig spoke disrespectfully to teachers and created a culture that one former teacher called "toxic."

School Board President Todd Schreiter shared the following statement on behalf of the board:

"Over the past month, we have heard from many individuals who have shared their passion and vision for the future direction of our district. These voices are invaluable, and we want to assure you that the Board of Education has listened carefully to all perspectives.

At the heart of our work is a shared commitment to provide the best possible education for our students. The Board remains steadfast in its dedication to the key pillars of our strategic plan: student achievement, safety, a collaborative culture, and employee engagement. We always will continue to strive for continuous improvement.

Through discussions, and through collaboration, the Board has entrusted Dr. Fleig to lead the implementation of this plan, with a primary focus on improving student outcomes. While we understand that change can be challenging and may be met with some resistance, this thoughtful, deliberate progress will continue to strengthen our schools and support the success of every student.

We value the ongoing dialogue with our community and encourage continued collaboration as we move forward together. As a Board, we will continue to support Dr. Fleig fully as he leads the district in the direction we have set for him."