Fond du Lac pedestrian struck by impaired driver and airlifted to hospital Friday night

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A 40-year-old man was hit by a car while walking across the street and later airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday night.

The driver of the car was a 31-year-old Fond du Lac resident and they were arrested for a felony charge of operating while impaired causing great bodily harm.

Fond du Lac police think the victim walked into the street when he was hit by the car traveling West on Division St, according to a press release.

The victim was first taken to St. Agnes Hospital by Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue, but due to the severity of injuries, was later airlifted to the ThedaCare Regional Medical Center by the Theda Star Medical Helicopter.

The crash is under investigation by the Fond du Lac Police Department.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error