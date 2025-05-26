Fond du Lac man arrested for allegedly firing gun into occupied vehicle in Town of Empire

TOWNSHIP OF EMPIRE, Wis. — A 40-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested after the sheriff’s office said he fired a gun into an occupied vehicle in the Town of Empire.
The incident happened in the driveway of a residence on Mary’s Avenue. The man fled the scene before deputies arrived, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a call about the incident just after 1 a.m. Monday, May 26.
The man was located nearby afterward and taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop, where deputies said they recovered a handgun.
An investigation revealed that an altercation had occurred at the residence prior to the incident. Deputies allegedly recovered a spent shell casing from the driveway, and a bullet was found under the vehicle’s tire.
It was confirmed that the suspect and the vehicle’s occupants were known to each other, according to the sheriff’s office.
The 40-year-old is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail on the following charges:
- Multiple counts of recklessly endangering safety
- Discharging a firearm into a vehicle
- Pointing a firearm at another
- Criminal damage to property
- Disorderly conduct
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of THC
- Possession of hallucinogenic substances
No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.
