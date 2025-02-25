FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputy has been placed on leave after shooting and killing a person Monday evening in Fond du Lac.

Sometime before 6 p.m. Monday, sheriff's deputies contacted "a subject known to have a felony warrant," according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Watch: Sheriff's deputy shoots, kills person in Fond du Lac:

Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputy shoots, kills person Monday evening

The person was alleged to have a handgun in their waistband, according to a citizen report to law enforcement.

Deputies located the person on the 6300 block of Cherrywood Drive. The Department of Justice news release says the person refused to follow repeated commands, causing one of the deputies to fire a non-lethal weapon.

After that, the person "produced what deputies believed to be a firearm," the news release says. That's when a second deputy fired their gun at the person.

EMS attempted to save the person's life, but they later died at a nearby hospital.

The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative assignment, per agency policy.

The Department of Justice says additional details on the shooting are currently being withheld "to protect the integrity of the investigation."

No members of law enforcement were hurt.

