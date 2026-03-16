Drivers report slippery roads, stranded cars as blizzard conditions spread across southern Wisconsin

FOND DU LAC — State officials are urging people to stay off the roads as blizzard conditions spread across Wisconsin Sunday night.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning on Sunday evening, effective through 4 p.m. on Monday, for much of southern Wisconsin.

The warning stated that heavy snow and strong winds could make travel hazardous.

According to the weather service, snowfall rates could reach 1 inch per hour, while northerly winds of 40 to 45 mph could create blowing snow and visibility below a quarter mile.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation described the storm as a “rapidly evolving, life-threatening situation” and urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

Our crew in the TMJ4 Storm Chaser traveling north from Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon reported conditions worsening from rain to blowing snow between Beaver Dam and Fond du Lac.

TMJ4 News Hortencia Perez and Joselyn Cayetano

Drivers described slippery roads and reported that vehicles were stranded along highways.

“My mom said in Fond du Lac it’s very slippery, too much snow,” Joselyn Cayetano said while translating for her mother, Hortencia Perez, in Columbus.

“There were like six cars on the side of the road. It was just really difficult driving there.”

TMJ4 News Jake Anderson

Another driver in Fond du Lac said her van became stuck in the snow earlier in the day.

“We had to have somebody come with their truck and push us out,” Abigail Whetstone said.

The National Weather Service said conditions are expected to deteriorate overnight, potentially impacting the Monday morning commute.

TMJ4 News Today will begin at 4:30 a.m. on Monday with extended reports on weather and traffic conditions as well as updates on cancellations, delays, and other impacts of this winter storm.



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