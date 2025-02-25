Fond du Lac County deputy shoots and kills suspect near Prospect and Cherrywood

TOWN OF FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A Fond du Lac County deputy shot and killed a suspect Monday night after the sheriff's office said the suspect refused to drop what appeared to be a handgun.

Deputies say they contacted a person over the phone who was known to have a felony warrant.

Law enforcement also received information that the individual appeared to have a handgun in their waistband.

Authorities later located the person at a home near Prospect and Cherrywood around 6:30 p.m.

The suspect, who had a felony warrant, reportedly refused to follow the deputies' commands. One deputy used what the sheriff's office called a "nonlethal" weapon.

Watch: Deputy shoots and kills suspect near Prospect and Cherrywood

The suspect pulled out what deputies believe was a gun, and a second deputy opened fire, according to a release.

Authorities say they attempted life-saving measures, and the person was taken to the hospital but did not survive. Both deputies are unharmed, and the second deputy is currently on administrative assignment, per agency policy.

The deputies involved were wearing body cameras during the incident, according to a release.

The Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation and is assisted by a DCI Crime Response Specialist, Wisconsin State Patrol, Fond du Lac Police Department, and the Village of North Fond du Lac Police Department.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over the investigative reports to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney's office when the investigation concludes.

