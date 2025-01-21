Archbishop Grob to celebrate Mass of Welcome tonight in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Rev. Jeffrey S. Grob, the 12th archbishop of Milwaukee, will celebrate a Mass of Welcome this evening at Holy Family Catholic Community in Fond du Lac.

The event is one of eight Masses of Welcome scheduled for Archbishop Grob between Jan. 21 and March 3, 2025, at parishes across the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

These Masses mark the newly established bond between Archbishop Grob and the more than 500,000 Catholics under his guidance in the 10-county archdiocese.

Mike Beiermeister

The Wisconsin native was officially installed as the archdiocese's 12th archbishop on Jan. 14.

Watch: Catholics react to the installation of new Archbishop Jeffrey Grob

Tonight’s Mass begins at 6 p.m. at 271 Fourth St. Way, Fond du Lac. All are invited to attend any of these Masses, each followed by a simple reception.

The next Mass of Welcome is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m. at St. Charles Parish, 313 Circle Drive, Hartland, Wisconsin.

