Emma Coburn makes 3rd Olympic team, beats own trials record

Emma Coburn locked up her third straight U.S. Olympic team berth Thursday in the final of the women's steeplechase at U.S. Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon, running 9:09.41 to take down her own meet record from the last Games' cycle by more than eight seconds.

The Colorado native took bronze at the 2016 Rio Games before winning the world title in 2017 and taking silver at the most recent world championships in 2019. She was eighth at the 2012 London Games.

Thursday's victory was the 30-year-old's ninth U.S. title since 2011 and seventh straight. She's the No. 8 women's steeplechaser of all-time and the fastest American thus far in 2021.

American record-holder Courtney Frerichs led or helped lead for most of race and finished second in 9:11.79 to make her second Olympic team. She placed 11th at the 2016 Rio Games.

Frerichs nearly broke the nine-minute barrier in July 2018 when she broke that U.S. record in 9:00.85. The 28-year-old won silver at the 2017 World Championships behind Coburn.

Joining Coburn and Frerichs in Tokyo is third-place finisher Val Constien, who will make her Olympic debut. Constien ran at CU Boulder, sharing the same alma mater with Coburn.

Coburn entered Thursday's final as the top seed having won Sunday's second first-round section in 9:21.32. Leah Falland (9:23.36) and Grayson Murphy (9:25.37) were the next fastest overall.

Frerichs (9:27.75) placed third in the first section after taking a fall mid-race.

Women's steeplechase debuted at the Olympics in 2008. Coburn's medal in the event in 2016 was Team USA's first in Olympic history.