Wisconsin Assembly OKs election investigation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly has passed a resolution that will authorize an investigation into the 2020 presidential election that President Joe Biden narrowly won in the state.

Democrats opposed the resolution. Voting to authorize an investigation comes after Republicans last month ordered an audit of the election results.

Biden defeated Donald Trump by fewer than 21,000 votes in Wisconsin. That outcome was upheld by a partial recount, and several lawsuits challenging the election failed. The Assembly passed the resolution on a party line vote, with all Republicans in support and Democrats against.

