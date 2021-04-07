Watch

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot?

Election 2021

Actions

GOP plans for spending federal stimulus may not be allowed

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Scott Olson
Study: Wisconsin poverty rose in 2016 despite job growth
Posted at 12:17 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 13:17:51-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The majority of Wisconsin Republicans’ plans for spending $3.2 billion in federal stimulus money either may not be allowed under the law or might have to be repaid.

That's according to reviews of the bills that are moving quickly through the Legislature by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

Republicans are moving to pass bills that would spend the federal money as they want, rather than as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers intends.

A package of 11 bills introduced by Republicans this week were scheduled for a public hearing and vote in the Legislature’s budget-writing Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot?
RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 24/7 on Roku