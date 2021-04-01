Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Democrat Lasry raises more than $1 million for Senate bid

items.[0].image.alt
Alex Lasry campaign
Alex Lasry
Posted at 11:57 AM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 12:57:14-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry said Thursday that his campaign had raised more than $1 million since he got in the race in mid-February.

Lasry is running for the seat currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who has not yet said whether he will seek a third term in 2022.

Johnson previously said he wouldn’t run for a third term, but has since recanted and said recently he may not make a decision until next year.

Democratic Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson is also running but has yet to announce his fundraising totals for the first three months of the year.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku