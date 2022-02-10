Eileen Gu impressed, pulls out calculator at aerials

Eileen Gu is clearly impressed by aerials, but the way she tackles a challenge we might see her out there in a future Olympics.

The Chinese-American teenage phenomenon and capturer of gold in women's freeski big air with a monstrous 1620, but aerials crank up some even bigger numbers.

Gu, 18, was watching that competition as a spectator on Thursday and was downright baffled by the 2800 she saw thrown down on the slopes.

"Mannnnn, watching aerials is so humbling," Gu put in her Instagram stories. "Like how u just gonna do a triple 28?"

The U.S. trio of Ashley Caldwell, Christopher Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld won gold in the Olympic debut of freestyle skiing mixed team aerials. China claimed silver and Canads bronze.

Big air sees skiers launch almost straight into the air while aerials see a lower launch angle and much greater distance.

We may well see Gu try it out in the future. Read more on Gu's compelling Olympics here.

Eileen Gu trying to sort out the amount of rotations in aerials instagram.com/eileen_gu_/