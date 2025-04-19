Wrong way head-on crash leaves one dead, three injured near Elba Friday

TOWN OF ELBA, Wis. — A vehicle crashed head-on with another while headed the wrong way on US Highway 151, leaving one dead and three injured Friday night, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office (DCSO).

DCSO first received a call at about 11 p.m. of a Toyota Rav4 headed south on highway 151 in the northbound lanes. Minutes later, they received another call saying the car had crashed head-on with another car and rolled several times.

The driver of the Rav4, a 22-year-old woman from Beaver Dam, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were two 17-year-old passengers in the car, who were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries — one went to Prairie Ridge in Columbus and the other was taken to UW-Health in Madison.

A 37-year-old woman from Fond du Lac was the driver of the other car and was taken to Prairie Ridge to treat her injuries.

DCSO was assisted by the Dodge County Emergency Response Team, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the Columbus Police Department, the Fall River Police Department, the Columbia County Highway Department, the Columbus Fire Department, Lifestar EMS and the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.

The crash is still under investigation.

