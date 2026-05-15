Watertown middle school students hold planned walkout protest despite 'lock and hold'

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Riverside Middle School in Watertown was placed on a "cautionary lock and hold" during a planned student protest on Friday.

In a message to parents, the school said it had been made aware "of a rumor that impacts student safety outside of the building" during the planned walkout.

The school has been placed on a "lock and hold," which keeps students with their classes in the building.

TMJ4's Megan Lee reported she heard an announcement being played at the school that said students will remain inside for the remainder of the day.

Riverside said it is in contact with the Watertown Police Department and has an increased police presence at the school at this time.

Riverside Middle School

"Again, at this time, this is a rumor, but we need to ensure the safety of students," the message to parents reads.

Students at the middle school had planned to walk out of class at 10:30 a.m. Friday in protest of the school board's decision to bar the high school from performing "A Mother of a Revolution," an instrumental piece that honors a transgender activist involved with the Stonewall uprising in 1969.

Previous coverage: Watertown High School students walk out to protest school board's song decision:

Watertown High School students walk out to protest school board's decision to ban song

On Wednesday, hundreds of Watertown High School students walked out of class to protest the school board's decision to ban the Wind Symphony from performing "A Mother of A Revolution!" at their upcoming spring concert.

The school board voted 7-1 Tuesday night to prohibit the Wind Symphony from playing the instrumental piece. The spring concert is scheduled for Monday.

Students carrying signs gathered outside the school, chanting, "Let them play," in protest of the board's decision.

Sophia Anderson, a student who spoke with TMJ4 last week when coverage of this story began, addressed what it meant to see so many peers show up in support.

"I'm just so unbelievably proud of all of these people, a lot of them don't even fully know the circumstances as to which they're out here, but just seeing them all out here, these maybe about 200 people, is amazing. Like getting their support for just a band class is the best thing I could have asked for," Anderson said.

Anderson, who has been practicing the song for months ahead of the spring concert, described her reaction to the board's decision.

Previous coverage: Former director defends students and educators after Watertown school board decision:

Former director defends students and educators after Watertown school board bans LGBTQ+ linked song

“I’m so utterly angry, and I don’t even know how to express it," Anderson said.

Another student, Colton Stai, explained why he felt compelled to join the walkout.

"I just felt like, as an athlete, like for me, it would be just horrible if we practice all summer long, all season, couldn't go to play. So I feel for the band team, like, practicing, practicing, practicing for months and months, more than, like half the school year, and then they can't go out and play the piece like I just feel like, for me, I would be broken by that. So they must be broken too," Stai said.

Stai also spoke to what the broad turnout among students from different clubs and groups signals to the school board.

"I love to see it. I think that it shows how just connected the student body is and how disappointed everyone is with the school board in this matter," he said.

The spring concert is still scheduled for Monday. The Wind Symphony will not be permitted to perform "A Mother of A Revolution!"

TMJ4 tried speaking with board members after the meeting Tuesday. Many said "no comment."

TMJ4 sent emails to all of the board members and the superintendent Wednesday and did not hear back from any of them.

This is a developing story - check back often for updates.

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