Unrelated Dodge County crashes leave two motorcyclists flown to hospital for serious injuries

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A 45-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were flown to the hospital in unrelated Dodge County motorcycle crashes Saturday afternoon.

The 45-year-old motorcyclist, suspected of drunk driving, was thrown from his bike when he crashed taking a curve on County Highway GI Saturday afternoon, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office

The 45-year-old was not wearing a helmet when he crashed.

He drove West on Highway GI, and at a turn near N. Kohn Rd. the motorcyclist lost control and crashed, According to a press release from the DCSO.

Before he was flown to the hospital by Flight For Life, he was placed under arrest for a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated (OWI).

The 19-year-old Beaver Dam man was in a group of four motorcycles driving East on Redwood Rd. He tried to stop at an intersection just after a curve in the road but was driving too quickly around the turn. The motorcyclist locked up the brakes and was thrown from the bike, according to a press release from DCSO.

The 19-year-old was wearing a helmet when he crashed.

He was driven to the hospital by paramedics from the scene and later flown by UW Med Flight from the hospital to a trauma center for treatment.

The condition of both drivers is unknown.

