The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southeastern Wisconsin during the storms on Wednesday.

Survey teams, which were deployed in Wisconsin on Thursday, identified both as EF-0 tornadoes, the lowest rating on the Enhanced Fujita scale, with max winds of 70 mph.

11:00a UPDATE -- @NWSMilwaukee has confirmed two tornadoes in Dodge County from yesterday's storms. Both exhibited EF-0 strength with max winds of 70 mph. Two survey teams have been deployed in southern Wisconsin today. pic.twitter.com/ZgJL0zLXrI — Brendan Johnson (@WxBrendan) July 17, 2025

The first tornado touched down near the intersection of County Road E and West Hillcrest Road southwest of Hustisford at approximately 3:20 p.m. With estimated wind speeds of 70 mph, it traveled northeast before dissipating near Grey Road and Wildcat Road around 3:36 p.m.

Watch: Two EF-0 tornadoes confirmed in southeastern Wisconsin

Two EF-0 tornadoes confirmed in southeastern Wisconsin

A second EF-0 tornado with estimated winds of 65 mph briefly touched down in cornfields and tree lines near Buckhorn Road and Breezy Point Road. This tornado both formed and dissipated around 2:59 p.m.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip