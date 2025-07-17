The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southeastern Wisconsin during the storms on Wednesday.
Survey teams, which were deployed in Wisconsin on Thursday, identified both as EF-0 tornadoes, the lowest rating on the Enhanced Fujita scale, with max winds of 70 mph.
11:00a UPDATE -- @NWSMilwaukee has confirmed two tornadoes in Dodge County from yesterday's storms. Both exhibited EF-0 strength with max winds of 70 mph. Two survey teams have been deployed in southern Wisconsin today. pic.twitter.com/ZgJL0zLXrI— Brendan Johnson (@WxBrendan) July 17, 2025
The first tornado touched down near the intersection of County Road E and West Hillcrest Road southwest of Hustisford at approximately 3:20 p.m. With estimated wind speeds of 70 mph, it traveled northeast before dissipating near Grey Road and Wildcat Road around 3:36 p.m.
Watch: Two EF-0 tornadoes confirmed in southeastern Wisconsin
A second EF-0 tornado with estimated winds of 65 mph briefly touched down in cornfields and tree lines near Buckhorn Road and Breezy Point Road. This tornado both formed and dissipated around 2:59 p.m.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.