Two EF-0 tornadoes confirmed in southeastern Wisconsin

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southeastern Wisconsin during the storms on Wednesday.

Survey teams, which were deployed in Wisconsin on Thursday, identified both as EF-0 tornadoes, the lowest rating on the Enhanced Fujita scale, with max winds of 70 mph.

The first tornado touched down near the intersection of County Road E and West Hillcrest Road southwest of Hustisford at approximately 3:20 p.m. With estimated wind speeds of 70 mph, it traveled northeast before dissipating near Grey Road and Wildcat Road around 3:36 p.m.

A second EF-0 tornado with estimated winds of 65 mph briefly touched down in cornfields and tree lines near Buckhorn Road and Breezy Point Road. This tornado both formed and dissipated around 2:59 p.m.

